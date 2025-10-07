Today, Tuesday, October 7, brings patchy rain in some areas. Expect a mix of clouds and occasional drizzle, with temperatures near 15°C by midday. Evening conditions remain mild, dropping to about 12°C overnight. Local weather watchers may notice damp conditions continuing, though heavier showers might stay away from most spots.
Tomorrow keeps things cool under patchy rain. Temperatures about 13°C, dipping to near 9°C after sunset. Expect cloudy spells in the morning, with brief drier intervals by afternoon. Rain should lighten as the day goes on, but drizzle may return towards evening. Keep an eye out for breezes at times.
Thursday overall looks grey, with overcast skies and the possibility of light rain moving through. Daytime readings hover near 14°C, while nights rest about 9°C. Some mist could develop in low-lying spots, but persistent rain is not expected to be widespread. A gentle wind offers slight relief despite cooler air.
Friday ushers in a slightly warmer feel, with temperatures about 16°C. Early cloud cover might break, offering occasional clear patches. Rain chances appear lower, though a few light showers could drift past later in the day. Nights remain moderate, close to 14°C, creating very calm conditions for local weather enthusiasts.
This weekend arrives bright and sunny, with about 16°C at peak. Skies stay mostly clear, allowing plenty of light. Overnight values settle near 10°C, maintaining a pleasant vibe for stargazers. Daytime conditions remain dry, reinforcing a fresh atmosphere across the region. Aberystwyth may enjoy these fair spells all through Saturday.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.