Friday sees partly cloudy conditions persist, with a high near 16°C and a low about 10°C. Sunshine breaks through at intervals, giving a slightly warmer feel. Chances of rain appear slim, and light winds maintain a pleasant vibe. The remainder of the week looks consistent with mild, changeable weather. Evening skies look mostly clear, boosting the chance of starry views. Overall, the forecast remains stable and inviting. Rainfall remains minimal across most local spots.