Today is Friday, October 3, and moderate rain should persist with temperatures about 16°C. Windy spells may bring gusty moments, and occasional drizzle will remain a possibility through the evening. Showers are set to linger, so expect damp conditions well into the night. Expect some heavier downpours mid-afternoon, further heightening overall sogginess.
Wet conditions are likely on Saturday, with moderate rain forecast and temperatures near 12°C. Wind could feel strong, creating chilly moments under grey skies. On-and-off showers will continue, ensuring a rather soggy atmosphere. Breezes might intensify briefly, making conditions feel cooler overall.
Rain hangs around on Sunday, where patchy spells are forecast alongside temperatures near 13°C. Clouds are expected to dominate, although brief breaks in the drizzle might occur. Winds ease slightly, but the damp feel stays in place. Bursts of clearing could leave moments of drier weather.
Further showers are on the cards Monday, mellowing into lighter bursts by midday. Temperatures hover about 15°C, bringing slightly milder air, though cloud cover remains. Patchy drizzle could arrive later, so conditions stay unsettled. Another band of showers creeps in as night falls.
Cloud cover persists Tuesday as temperatures climb near 15°C once more. Drizzly moments may pop up, yet the rainfall appears less intense than earlier in the week. Skies should remain mostly grey, though an occasional brighter patch is not out of the question. In Aberystwyth, similar patterns are expected, maintaining a damp outlook for most of the period. Occasional breaks in the clouds may provide glimpses overhead.
This article was automatically generated
