Today, Sunday, March 8, in Aberystwyth promises patchy rain and cloudy skies. Temperatures about 10°C during the day, with showers expected. Overcast conditions will dominate, though a brief break in the light drizzle could occur at times, keeping things mostly grey. No strong winds are anticipated.
Tomorrow looks wetter with patchy rain continuing. Temperatures near 11°C could partner periods of cloud, light drizzle, and possible mist. A few drier spells might emerge, but the overall outlook remains damp and overcast. Slightly stronger winds may add to the unsettled feel. Rain chances stay high.
Tuesday should remain breezy with patchy rain and occasional drizzle. Temperatures about 10°C might dip in the morning before rebounding slightly. Overcast or cloudy intervals are likely, though brief brighter spots are not entirely ruled out. Wind speeds could increase, bringing gusty spells at times. Rain remains a primary feature of the weather forecast.
Wednesday keeps the unsettled trend, featuring patchy rain and occasional light drizzle. Temperatures near 8°C produce a cooler feel, especially under persistent cloud cover. Overcast skies remain likely, with potential breaks short-lived. Windy conditions may persist, ensuring any dry intervals are brief. Rain chances cannot be discounted.
Thursday brings moderate rain with light drizzle dominating much of the day. Temperatures about 10°C could feel lower in strong gusts. Thick cloud and overcast spells will persist, making sunshine elusive. Wind gusts may peak, sustaining the wet atmosphere. This weekend may keep the unsettled trend, continuing the forecast.
