Today, Saturday, March 7 welcomes mostly sunny spells with just a slight chance of late-night drizzle. Temperatures reach near 9°C and dip to about 1°C, giving a crisp, bright start to the weekend. In Aberystwyth, gentle breezes complement the sunshine, setting a pleasant tone. This weekend will be a mix of sunshine and occasional wet spells, so conditions remain variable.
Tomorrow brings patchy rain from morning onwards and a higher chance of drizzle by midday. Temperatures hover near 11°C and drop to about 7°C. Cloudy skies persist into the afternoon, with mild breezes keeping the air from feeling too cold. Some localised showers may linger into the evening, ensuring a damp conclusion to the day.
Monday stays damp, featuring occasional mist and light rain on and off. Highs reach near 11°C, while lows settle about 8°C. Some fog patches could appear briefly, though a few brighter intervals might sneak through later. Short intervals of drier weather may provide brief relief between the showers.
Tuesday turns a bit breezy, with scattered clouds and a possibility of passing rain. Temperatures rise to near 10°C and fall to about 5°C. Overcast conditions may break intermittently, revealing brief clear spells in the late afternoon.
Wednesday carries moderate rainfall and robust winds, maintaining the unsettled pattern. Watch for temperatures near 8°C and about 5°C overnight. Showers look likely to intensify toward evening, prolonging the wet weather into the remainder of the week. Expect a continuation of unsettled weather and frequent showers in the days ahead.
