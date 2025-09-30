Today, Tuesday, September 30, brings partly cloudy skies and short-lived drizzle. Temperatures near 15°C are expected, keeping conditions comfortable for early autumn. Light breezes dominate, offering a pleasant atmosphere around Aberystwyth. Morning sunshine might appear between clouds, though no major rainfall is forecast. Skies turn clearer by late afternoon.
Tomorrow brings a blend of sunshine and patchy cloud, with temperatures near 16°C. Early morning haze fades quickly, leaving bright spells through midday. Light rain may appear briefly but should remain minimal. Gentle breezes keep the day feeling mild, ensuring a comfortable forecast for these early autumn days.
Thursday looks wet, with heavy downpours dominating much of the day. Gusty winds may pick up, creating blustery moments. Temperatures hover near 16°C, though frequent showers could make it feel cooler. Expect sporadic breaks in the rain, but keep an eye on darkening skies.
Friday continues the unsettled trend, with heavy rain arriving in waves. Winds become stronger, pushing temperatures near 15°C to feel more brisk. Intense showers might ease intermittently, yet umbrellas are likely to get plenty of use. Overcast conditions linger, making sunshine a scarce sight.
This weekend sees moderate rain persisting into Saturday. Strong gusts dominate, leaving temperatures near 11°C. Short bursts of drizzle could arrive at any time, keeping skies mostly grey. A pause in rainfall is possible, but blustery conditions remain, marking the shift to full autumn. Heavier showers remain possible later in the day. Evening hours may bring brisk breezes, and cloud cover is set to dominate.
This article was automatically generated
