Expect drizzle near midday today, Saturday, October 18. Cloudy spells remain frequent, with temperatures near 13°C. Breezy winds could pick up, bringing occasional patches of rain into late evening. The coastal town of Aberystwyth might see slightly stronger gusts as conditions remain unsettled, but heavier downpours remain unlikely.
Moderate rain moves in tomorrow, with temperatures about 15°C. Overcast skies dominate, and heavier bursts of rain are possible. Showers likely linger throughout the day, so expect damp conditions and occasional windy spells. A few breaks in the cloud may emerge late on Sunday but remain short-lived.
Further wet weather continues Monday, with steady moderate rain persisting and temperatures near 12°C. Light drizzle in the morning could intensify by afternoon, accompanied by lighter winds compared to previous days. Conditions stay cloudy, though a fleeting dry interval might appear before dusk. Rainfall totals remain significant, keeping surfaces damp.
Unsettled skies persist Tuesday, where moderate rain holds on and temperatures hover near 12°C. Showers spread widely from dawn, and occasional short breaks in rainfall may offer momentary relief. Wind gusts stay brisk, maintaining a cool feel. Drizzle likely lingers into the evening, ensuring damp grounds through the night.
Conditions brighten slightly Wednesday, but patchy rain remains possible. Temperatures near 13°C pair with lighter winds, giving a gentler atmosphere. Skies vary between cloudy stretches and the odd shower, though storms are less intense. Intermittent dryness could emerge for a while, yet spotty drizzle may return before this weekend sets in. Expect occasional breezes to persist.
This article was automatically generated
