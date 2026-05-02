Today, Saturday, May 2, in Aberystwyth starts with a mix of cloud and patchy drizzle, turning heavier by late afternoon. Light rain may linger, keeping the air damp. Temperatures near 15°C bring mild conditions overall for most of the day. Gentle winds should provide a slight breeze without much gust.
Tomorrow, Sunday offers morning fog and occasional drizzle again, followed by patchy rain that may ease into the afternoon. Temperatures about 13°C keep things fairly cool, although some brighter spells are possible later. Clouds remain rather dominant, but a lighter breeze could help the day feel slightly more comfortable overall.
The next day, Monday, could feature more patchy rain, with occasional dryness breaking through. Temperatures near 13°C maintain a mild feel, though skies may stay cloudy. Any drizzle should be light, and a gentle wind keeps conditions calm. Afternoon might bring a few brighter windows before turning partly overcast later.
After that, Tuesday sees cloudy conditions early on, with patchy rain possible by mid-morning. Temperatures about 12°C could feel a touch cooler, especially under thicker clouds. Drizzle may develop, but sometimes breaks for sunshine. Gentle breezes prevail, helping the day remain calm. Evening might stay mostly dry with cloud cover.
Later, Wednesday appears chillier, with rain hovering around. Temperatures near 9°C keep the air brisk, and overcast skies could linger. Patchy rain might arrive by late morning, then lighten into the afternoon. Conditions stay cool, but a touch of brightness might sneak through. Gentle winds remain, leaving the evening quiet.
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