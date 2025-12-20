Today in Aberystwyth sees light rain mixed with sunny breaks before drizzle late on Saturday, December 20. Temperatures about 8°C, dropping near 6°C. Cloud cover remains moderate, but bursts of sunshine may brighten the day. Light showers are possible into the evening, bringing a gentle dampness to the forecast.
Tomorrow brings patchy showers through much of Sunday, with occasional drizzle and heavier rain possible. Temperatures about 8°C, falling near 5°C. Grey skies linger, though a few breaks in the clouds might allow brief spells of sun. Evening rain could return, making conditions feel consistently moist.
Rain continues Monday with moderate showers and occasional drizzle all day. Temperatures hover near 8°C, offering little change between morning and evening. Cloudy skies stay dominant, but minor windows of dryness may slip through. Confidence in damp weather remains high, extending the soggy trend of this forecast.
Drizzle lingers Tuesday as the forecast indicates mist and overcast skies. Temperatures remain about 9°C, with slight morning dampness giving way to quieter periods by midday. Rain appears less widespread, yet occasional light showers may still drift across. Cloud cover stays dense, keeping sunshine at a minimum.
Mostly cloudy weather sticks around Wednesday, with limited bright intervals late in the afternoon. Temperatures settle near 7°C, dipping closer to 4°C overnight. Conditions appear calm, and no significant rainfall is expected, offering a mild break. Skies remain subdued, concluding this forecast with a quieter finish to the week. Despite the gentler outlook, occasional drizzle cannot be fully entirely ruled out.
This article was automatically generated
