Thursday, August 7 starts off with spells of patchy rain and light drizzle in some areas. Temperatures should reach near 18°C, keeping conditions moderately cool. Coastal spots, including Aberystwyth, may get occasional breezes. Skies might brighten briefly later, though scattered clouds and a slight chance of evening rain remain possible.
Tomorrow is shaping up to be sunny, with clearer skies dominating much of the day. Temperatures about 18°C could make for a comfortable forecast after dawn. Occasional clouds might roll through, but rain chances look slim. With lighter winds expected, conditions are likely to remain calm throughout the afternoon.
Saturday marks the start of the weekend with partly cloudy skies and minimal rain. Temperatures hover near 18°C during midday, offering mild conditions. Early hours might see brief showers, but sunshine is likely to break through as the day progresses. Gentle breezes should keep the air feeling pleasant.
Sunday continues the weekend pattern, although patchy rain could appear at times. Temperatures near 19°C keep things mild, and a few sunny intervals are possible in between showers. Clouds may linger in the morning, but gradual clearing is expected later. Breezes remain light, helping maintain a relaxed atmosphere.
Monday moves into brighter territory, bringing strong sunshine and temperatures about 21°C. Skies look generally clear, with only a hint of cloud cover around midday. The calm winds remain consistent, offering an enjoyable environment throughout daylight hours. Any lingering dampness from earlier days is unlikely to affect these balmy conditions. Conditions remain quite steady afterward.
