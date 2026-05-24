Later in the week, (Thursday) sees patchy rain returning by midday. Temperatures hover about 22°C, offering warm conditions despite occasional drizzle. Some sunny spells likely break through, ensuring a mix of grey and bright periods. The breeze picks up slightly, but dryness may linger into late evening. Occasional clouds pass overhead, though heavier downpours appear unlikely. Drizzle may diminish by nightfall, giving way to partial clearing under moderate breezes. Warmer pockets persist between passing clouds.