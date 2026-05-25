Today, Monday, May 25, promises bright weather with endless sunshine throughout the day. Temperatures near 24°C are set to climb into the afternoon, while gentle breezes keep it pleasant. Overnight conditions remain clear, with lows about 15°C. In Aberystwyth, not a drop of rain is expected.
Tomorrow looks wetter, with patchy rain moving in and temperatures near 23°C. A few bursts of thunder could appear before midday, but brighter intervals might follow late on. Evening sees readings about 17°C, so a slight dip is likely after sunset.
Wednesday keeps the chance of showers alive, although occasional sunshine remains possible. Daytime highs hover near 21°C, bringing mild conditions, while late-night temperatures settle about 15°C. Gusty breezes could develop, making things feel fresher. Rainfall may be spotty, but some clouds are forecast to linger.
Thursday appears mostly grey, with overcast skies and limited sunny spells. Readings near 20°C should dominate, while nights drop to about 12°C. Patchy rain remains a possibility and might turn heavier in short bursts. Breezes pick up slightly, but conditions will likely break into clearer periods at times.
This weekend should bring partially cloudy skies with temperatures near 16°C by day. Overnight levels linger about 11°C, maintaining a crisp feel. Rain chances look minimal, offering a pleasant break from earlier dampness. Some sunshine is anticipated, though occasional clouds could drift across through the afternoon. No further downpours are predicted heading into the final stretch of the week. Those mild conditions linger, but skies may darken. Winds remain gentle.
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