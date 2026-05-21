Today is Thursday, May 21 in Aberystwyth, and the weather starts grey and damp, with patchy morning rain. Temperatures stand near 18°C by midday. Overcast skies gradually give way to sunny spells, bringing a brighter afternoon. Light breezes accompany the mild air. Occasional drizzle remains possible briefly before late evening.
Tomorrow starts with a fair chance of rain, intensifying later through the afternoon, as moderate downpours develop. Temperatures hover about 19°C, keeping the day relatively mild. Overcast skies remain dominant, with cloud breaks limited. Rain should taper off by late evening. Winds stay lighter than Thursday. Soggy spells remain likely.
Saturday sees lingering moisture from previous showers, with scattered rain possible by morning. Temperatures sit near 16°C, so conditions feel slightly cooler. Cloudy periods alternate with occasional sunshine, keeping the atmosphere mild throughout. Light winds minimise any chill, and overall rainfall volumes appear less intense than earlier in the week.
Sunday follows with clearer skies, inviting more sunshine and fewer disturbances. Temperatures reach about 17°C, delivering a pleasant setting for the second half of this weekend. Light cloud cover might drift overhead, but rain chances look minimal. Conditions stay comfortably mild, ensuring a close to the weekend. Overall stability endures.
Next week kicks off on Monday with brighter weather. Temperatures hover about 18°C, maintaining mild air through midday. Sunny spells predominate, though brief cloud patches could develop. The day appears mostly dry, with hardly any indication of rain. Gentle breezes round out the forecast, wrapping up these coming days calmly.
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