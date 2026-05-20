Today, which falls on Wednesday, May 20, is set for occasional patchy rain. Skies brighten at times, though showers appear likely. Temperatures about 15°C and lows near 11°C keep conditions mild yet a tad breezy. Aberystwyth might see a brief sunny spell in the late afternoon, but clouds linger. Gusts may pick up momentarily, but nothing too intense.
Tomorrow may bring lighter spells of rain in the early hours, then partial clearing. Temperatures about 18°C and lows near 10°C signal a warmer trend. Patchy cloud cover develops later, but sunshine could peek through. Breezes ease slightly, offering calmer weather overall. Humidity remains moderate, encouraging comfortable conditions during daylight.
Another day arrives Friday, bringing bursts of moderate rain during the afternoon and bright weather between showers. Expect temperatures about 19°C and overnight lows near 12°C. Conditions lean towards a humid feel, though windows of sunshine remain quite possible. Light winds keep it pleasant overall.
Moving into Saturday, patchy rain appears here and there but also extended dry intervals. Temperatures about 16°C and lows near 11°C keep things cool. Gentle breezes prevail, creating a relatively pleasant environment for the day. Occasional sunlight could offer a bright break.
Wrapping up the stretch, Sunday stays sunny, with a few clouds drifting in. Highest temperatures near 17°C pair with overnight values about 11°C. Showers appear unlikely, so skies remain bright. Gentle conditions mark a mild end to the week. Soft breezes may develop late, fair skies should persist through the day. No rain is expected.
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