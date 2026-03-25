Today, Wednesday, March 25 sees moderate rain with brisk breezes in Aberystwyth. Temperatures near 6°C bring damp conditions for much of the day. Strong gusts near 37 mph could briefly intensify those downpours. Early hours saw sleet in some spots, adding a chilly start before rain took over.
Tomorrow, Thursday features patchy rain and diminishing winds, with gusts near 22 mph. Temperatures about 7°C keep things milder but showers might still appear. A few cloudy spells could persist, though some drier interludes may break through. Any lingering drizzle should lighten by the evening.
Friday aims a touch higher, with highs near 9°C. The sky remains mostly overcast, but bouts of light rain are possible. Winds ease back, offering calmer conditions by midday. Damp patches may greet parts of the region, though it should feel slightly warmer than previous days. Occasional drizzle might arrive late afternoon.
Saturday stays cooler at about 7°C and remains unsettled. Showers could pass through at various points, occasionally turning wintry in higher spots. Breezes strengthen later, encouraging more cloud cover. Splashes of rain linger, but some breaks might emerge for short periods. Overnight temperatures could dip near 4°C.
Sunday offers slightly milder weather near 9°C. Occasional rain could return, though winds stay moderate. Clouds dominate overhead, yet pockets of calmer, drier spells may appear periodically. Conditions hover between damp and overcast into the evening, keeping things somewhat subdued as night approaches. Later on, skies might reveal brief clearer periods, but any respite from moisture looks short-lived.
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