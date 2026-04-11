Today, Saturday, April 11, brings moderate rain from morning through evening. Showers remain persistent, with brisk winds. Conditions stay cool with highs near 8°C and lows about 4°C in Aberystwyth. Light drizzle pops up at times, resulting in a damp start to this weekend.
Tomorrow continues the wet pattern, featuring moderate rain and occasional breaks. Temperatures peak near 9°C, then settle about 4°C by nightfall. Drizzle may persist in the late afternoon, though some lighter moments could emerge briefly.
Patchy rain remains likely Monday, along with occasional sunny spells. Highs hover close to 9°C, while lows dip near 3°C. Brief breaks from rain are possible, yet a few showers still loom.
Cloud cover thickens Tuesday, accompanied by drizzle and patchy showers. Daytime values reach about 10°C, dipping to near 3°C overnight. Overcast skies may dominate, though lighter rain could pop up intermittently.
Midweek sees patchy rain returning Wednesday, with temperatures approaching 12°C. Overnight lows rest about 9°C. Showers become widespread at times, but occasional breaks offer moments of dryness. Breezes pick up, keeping things cool as day turns to evening. The rest of the week is likely to remain unsettled, with further clouds, drizzle, or moderate rain drifting through. Temperatures stay near double digits while breezes vary, ensuring conditions remain changeable.
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