Midweek sees patchy rain returning Wednesday, with temperatures approaching 12°C. Overnight lows rest about 9°C. Showers become widespread at times, but occasional breaks offer moments of dryness. Breezes pick up, keeping things cool as day turns to evening. The rest of the week is likely to remain unsettled, with further clouds, drizzle, or moderate rain drifting through. Temperatures stay near double digits while breezes vary, ensuring conditions remain changeable.