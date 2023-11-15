The Black and Greens were left to rue a series of missed chances in the Mid Wales derby as Newtown struck late through Mattie Jones’ 81st minute strike, which enabled the Robins to carry off all three points from Park Avenue last night.
Aberystwyth Town 0 Newtown 1, JD Cymru Premier
Aber were accompanied on the field on a chilly November evening by pupils from Ysgol Padarn Sant, who went on to entertain the crowd with a half time penalty shoot out.
From early on it was evident that the windy conditions would dictate a rather messy game, with set pieces abundant.
Jack Thorn for Aber, and Ryan Sears for Newtown contributed long throws but both defences held firm, and when Louis Bradford did manage to get an effort in on goal, he was flagged for offside.
Thorn almost captalised on a goalkeeping error from Andrew Wycherley but the ball dribbled out for a goal kick, then Town’s captain unleashed a left footed humdinger from the edge of the area, which Wycherley did well to tap over the crossbar at the last second.
Louis Robles had two attempts at Aber’s goal which Dave Jones dealt with, then Ben Woollam fired over for Aber from another set piece.
John Owen sent an attempt past the post, then a period of pressure from the home side before the break based on more dangerous set pieces from Woollam proved fruitless, and the game got to half time at nil nil.
After the break Newtown had the wind advantage: Aaron Williams saw a header tipped over by Jones, then Dom Smith headed the ball across the Aber goal, and off to safety – but credit to the hosts, they went on to create more chances despite the conditions.
John Owen surged down the left wing and saw a shot deflected for a corner, Jack Thorn picked out Iwan Lewis at the far side who hit the side netting with a right footed drive, Louis Bradford saw a header deflected for a corner and Owen had a further shot saved.
A few substitutions ensued and Newtown’s Hanoch Boakye made his presence felt with a shot deflected for a corner, then came a big moment for the Seasiders as Lewis intercepted the ball in a great position, saw his goalbound effort parried by Wycherly to Owen, who fired wide with Robins hearts in mouths.
Town were made to pay for these misses when a clearance dropped nicely for Matty Jones to lob the ball home ten minutes before the end, a killer strike for the visitors.
Boakye twice went wide, and Lewis lobbed over from close range, and Newtown held out through five minutes of injury time to claim the win.
The Black and Greens will feel hard done by this morning, having arguably created more goalscoring chances in difficult conditions, but ultimately lost to a Newtown side who have now risen to third in the JD Cymru League.
Fortunately Anthony Williams’ men have an instant opportunity at redemption, at home to Bala on Friday evening (ko 8pm).
Report: ATFC