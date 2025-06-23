ABERYSTWYTH Town youth product and standout defender Lee Jenkins has made the exciting transition to full-time football, joining Sky Bet League Two club Newport County.
The 23-year-old Wales C international, originally from Aberaeron, has built an impressive career in the Cymru Premier, culminating in this significant move.
Jenkins' journey began in the Aberystwyth Town youth setup.
At just 16, following his Welsh Premier League debut against Llandudno in 2018, he inked a two-year deal with the Park Avenue side.
Early in his career, he etched his name into Aberystwyth folklore by scoring the winning goal in a memorable victory over full-time giants The New Saints
In the summer of 2022, Jenkins moved to Haverfordwest County, where he truly flourished.
Over three seasons at the Ogi Bridge Meadow, he became an indispensable part of the team, accumulating over 200 Cymru Premier appearances by his early twenties.
His exceptional form last season saw him named in the league's Team of the Season.
One of his most iconic moments came while with the Bluebirds, when he helped secure European football.
He scored a dramatic 89th-minute equaliser against North Macedonia's KF Shkendija in a UEFA Europa Conference League qualifier at Cardiff City Stadium, a tie Haverfordwest went on to win on penalties.
Jenkins' stellar play also led to his second call-up for the Cymru C squad, a 1-0 victory and clean sheet against England C in Llanelli.
Haverfordwest manager Tony Pennock expressed his pride and gratitude: "We are so pleased to see Lee take this opportunity of joining Newport County. Lee has played a big part in our success over the last three seasons, playing over 100 games.
“His goal against Shkëndija will be forever remembered. He leaves with our thanks, and will always have a fond welcome along with his family at the Ogi Bridge Meadow."
