ABERYSTWYTH Town FC have welcomed midfielder Ben Guest and defender Kosta Mario ahead of the 2025/26 JD Cymru South season.
22-year-old Shrewsbury-born Guest is another former Shrews Academy player who joined the development system at Newtown AFC as a teenager.
Joining The Robins in 2020, he made his senior debut in September 2022 before a successful loan spell with Guilsfield FC for the 2022/23 JD Cymru North campaign, scoring four and assisting 12 in his 28 appearances.
He returned to the Guils for the first half of the 2023/24 campaign before returning to Latham Park, interspersed with a spell at Midland League Premier Division side Whitchurch Alport.
He made 10 appearances in the first half of The Robins’ 2024/25 season before joining Midland League Premier Division side 1874 Northwich FC in January, making 14 appearances and scoring once.
Aber manager Callum McKenzie said:"I'm really pleased that Ben has agreed to sign for next season. He's a good technical footballer, very neat and tidy on the ball, and comfortable playing in both deeper and more offensive positions in the middle of the pitch which will be really useful next season.”
22-year-old Stafford-born Mario joins the Black and Greens having enjoyed spells at sides including Hednesford Town, Rushall Olympic, Wolverhampton Casuals, and his hometown Stafford Town.
McKenzie added: "He's comfortable in both wide areas and in midfield which will allow us to be flexible with our shape in possession. Kosta has had some excellent experience playing at a good level in England and was spoken very highly of when I was doing my due diligence.
“Kosta has only just joined the group so is a couple of weeks behind the rest of the squad in terms of fitness, but I'm looking forward to working with him this season.”
