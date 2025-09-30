Ysgol Feithryn Crymych and other local charities were chosen by the Crymych Charity Tractor Run organisers Jack and Mair Vaughan to share over £700 raised from the run on Saturday between them, writes Gary Jones.
The event which started from the Frenni Yard in Crymych took a route of just over 20 miles, and headed straight over the Frenni and down to Lan Cych leaving Carmarthenshire for a short loop the convoy of tractors then made their way past Caws Cenarth and back down to the Fox and Hounds public house where they then headed back up to the top of Trelech.
From there leading the tractors Jack Vaughn on his John Deere made his way back into Pembrokeshire and over to Tegryn and down to Glogue another loop saw them then head back up to Hermon and to the finish back in Crymych where lunch was had at the Crymych Arms.
Some 43 tractors took to the run and with dry weather many ventured out without their cabs.
A great day was had with local charities benefiting yet again from local tractor runs. Jack and Mair would like to thank the start and finish venue for their hospitality along with helpers on the day and the tractor drivers themselves that made the run a success.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.