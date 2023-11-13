Aberystwyth Town Women took a welcome break from league action after a run of poor results, and cruised into the quarter-finals of the Bute Energy Welsh Cup by trouncing CPD Y Rhyl 8-0.
Goals from Bethan Roberts, Amy Jenkins, Gwenllian Jones (2), Lleucu Mathias (2), Libby Isaac and Niamh Duggan secured their spot in the next round.
“It’s a brilliant result for the team after a tough few weeks,” said striker Jones.
“It was a solid performance and well worth the long journey up.
“It was nice to score two goals as well, so a good day all round – except for the weather!”
The Seasiders’ next match is back in the Genero Adran Premier on Sunday, 19 November, as they travel to Barry Town United.