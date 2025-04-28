ABERYSTWYTH Town FC have announced the appointment of Ethan Pollitt as the club's supporter liaison officer.
Ethan, 22, originally from Telford, discovered the Black and Greens while studying at Aberystwyth University and has remained a loyal follower after graduating.
Ethan has become known for his well-informed insight on the Cymru Leagues through his media work with Cymru Sport and now joins the Club as a key contact point for supporters.
The supporter liaison officer is a key role within the Cymru Premier strategy, and clubs are expected to launch ‘Supporter Boards’ to capture fans' views on off-field developments by July 2026.
Ethan will have a big part in this process and will regularly meet and collaborate with the relevant club personnel on all related matters.
The FAW are investing in the SLO roles and Ethan will attend a two-day conference in the summer on behalf of the club to learn from other successful SLO initiatives around Europe.
Club secretary Thomas Crockett said: "Ethan's loyalty to the club during a very difficult season did not go un-noticed and he also has demonstrated a strong understanding and interest in the club's on-field and off-field strategies. This makes him a great appointment and we are delighted to welcome him to the team."
Ethan said: "I'm delighted to be joining Aberystwyth Town as the new supporter liaison officer.
“I've never hidden my love for this club, and I’m excited to now be part of the setup behind the scenes.
“While the past season brought its share of disappointment, one thing that never wavered was the support from our fans — and that speaks volumes.
“My aim is to help strengthen that connection even further as we begin our first season in the second tier.
“I hope to play a part in welcoming more fans through the gates and helping everyone enjoy supporting this club as much as I do."