CAERNARFON Town have announced that, for the first time ever, they have created a Caernarfon Town Football Club Community Fund which they will be using to benefit local organisations that are close to their hearts during the festive period.
Club chairman Paul Evans explained what is behind the project: “We pride ourselves on being a community club and we see and hear of so much wonderful work being carried out in the community that we just want to do our part in supporting these organisations.
“The people of the town and the surrounding area support us throughout the year so we hope to spread a little festive cheer of our own.
“We will be reporting on the fund and how we will be using it over the course of this month.”