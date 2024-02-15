Wales is already far more generous than England in the way domiciliary care funding is structured, and its population is older. Let’s say you live in Wales and are lucky enough to have £50,000 of savings, you get to keep that money but you’ll be asked to pay up to £100 per week for your domiciliary care. That same person in England with £50,000 of savings will have to pay the full cost of their care – sometimes hundreds of pounds per week – until the sum decreases to £23,250, at which point the local authority will start contributing. Domiciliary care is also more generous, from recipients’ point of view, in Scotland and Northern Ireland compared to England.