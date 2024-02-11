Josh Banks was sent off shortly afterwards after what was deemed to be a second yellow card offence. Conveniently, from a Llandudno point of view, the referee had completely ignored a bad foul on a Port player seconds before this incident. There is, I`’m afraid, a very clear message here, namely that if you harass a referee non-stop for 90 minutes especially when it comes to a fairly clear foul, at this level, he will give you what you want. We have seen it ‘ad nauseam’ in this league. I am very proud to say that Port players don’t do this! But why does every single team east of Bangor (Llandudno included) behave in this abhorrent manner?