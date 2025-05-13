A man has been charged on suspicion of theft of livestock from the Rhydlewis area.
Hywel Williams from Llangadog was arrested on 25 March, following a report that 70-75 lamb ewes had been stolen from the Rhydlewis, near Llandysul earlier in the month.
Following a comprehensive police investigation, he was charged with the thefts on 10 May.
The 40-year-old will appear at Aberystwyth Magistrates Court for a first hearing on 28 May.
Sergeant Paul Roberts from Dyfed-Powys Rural Crime Team said: “The arrest and charge of Hywel Williams demonstrates to our farming communities that all allegations of livestock thefts will be fully investigated.
“Legal proceedings are now underway and it is important to avoid further commentary while this process takes place.”