A Penparcau man has been held in custody charged with sexual assault, coercive behaviour and intentional strangulation and suffocation.

John Adams, of 68 Maesheli, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 8 May.

The 57-year-old is charged with the intentional strangulation and suffocation of a woman in Penparcau on 4 and 5 May this year.

He is also charged with engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour between 24 December last year and 5 May.

Adams is further charged with sexual assault of a woman, also in Penparcau.

No pleas were entered to any charge.

Adams is next due to appear before Swansea Crown Court on 6 June for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

He was remanded in custody until that date.