A Penparcau man has been held in custody charged with sexual assault, coercive behaviour and intentional strangulation and suffocation.
John Adams, of 68 Maesheli, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 8 May.
The 57-year-old is charged with the intentional strangulation and suffocation of a woman in Penparcau on 4 and 5 May this year.
He is also charged with engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour between 24 December last year and 5 May.
Adams is further charged with sexual assault of a woman, also in Penparcau.
No pleas were entered to any charge.
Adams is next due to appear before Swansea Crown Court on 6 June for a plea and trial preparation hearing.
He was remanded in custody until that date.