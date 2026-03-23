The RCEM has called on the Welsh Government to “commit to the principle that any patient who requires a cubicle space is never treated in a non-designated treatment area”; “ensure no new NHS policies increase pressure on A&Es without demonstrable improvements first having been made in hospital flow metrics”; “prioritise the adoption of a whole-system approach with responsibility for performance spread across the entire patient pathway”; “ensure that there is accountability for ending overcrowding across the system and that trusts/health boards, NHS Wales and national government play their role in ending overcrowding”; and “eradicate mortality associated with long waits in emergency departments by the end of the decade and ensure that these deaths are treated with equivalence to deaths in other medical specialities.”