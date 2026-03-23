Councils in Wales will benefit from £50m in additional capital funding this financial year to manage rising costs and invest in vital local services.
The funding, distributed to all 22 local authorities using the general capital formula, can support investments in fixing potholes and repairing highways to supporting community schools and flood defence schemes.
Councils can use the money to replenish reserves drawn on during the year or reduce borrowing, easing pressure on future budgets.
First Minister Eluned Morgan said: “Local authorities provide essential services, so I’m really pleased the Welsh Government is able to provide additional funding this year to help our councils invest in vital infrastructure, such as roads, schools and flood defences, which will benefit communities across Wales.”
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