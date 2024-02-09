Emyr Thomas, one of the members of the Ceidiff cycle team, has presented New Quay RNLI with a cheque of £4,500 towards the New Quay RNLI Shannon Appeal.
After a gruelling cycle challenge of 130 miles from Cardiff to New Quay last summer, the cycle team were thrilled to have raised such a large amount.
Emyr said: “We were delighted to have raised such a great amount and want to thank everyone for their donations.
“We would also like to thank all those who took part in the challenge, as well as Neil Cole for organising the route, and Huw Edwards and Kyle Lewis for being excellent support crews driving the vans.
“We all have strong links to the sea and last summer I saw New Quay RNLI crew go out three times in one day and thought that was amazing as they are all volunteers and run by a charity.
“We are now hoping this will become an annual event, so if you would like to join us watch out for Ceidiff updates.”
Rees-Tom Jones, one of New Quay RNLI’s volunteer coxswains said: “We would like to thank all those that took part and the people who donated. Without your donations we could not save lives at sea.”