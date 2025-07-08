A Help for Heroes staff member from Llanybydder has received a silver award in this year’s Welsh Veterans Awards.
Helen Neve, 58, a Veterans Clinical Advisor Clinical Lead with the charity, received the award in the Inspiration of the Year category.
The Welsh Veterans Awards, in support of the Army Benevolent Fund and the Royal Navy & Royal Marines Charity, recognise veterans in business, fitness, sport and the wider community, reservists doing great things, and companies that support the Armed Forces community in Wales.
Helen’s nomination featured several testimonials, including this from a representative of Age Cymru: “I have found Helen to be a knowledgeable, reliable, trustworthy, and thoroughly professional nurse. Without exception she always goes above and beyond the call of duty in an effort to secure the best possible outcomes for my clients.
“Not only that but she has so much drive and compassion; she is an inspirational character who is a rare commodity in today’s society.
“She has become my trusted port of call for clinical advice and advocacy for my clients.”
Helen said: “I'm incredibly honoured to have received the silver award at the Wales Veterans Awards. It’s truly humbling to be recognised among so many inspiring individuals, each of whom has made a remarkable contribution in their community and beyond.
“Transitioning from military to civilian life presents many challenges, but events like these highlight the resilience, dedication, and continued service of our veteran community.
“I’d like to thank the organisers of the Awards for their tireless work in shining a spotlight on the positive impact veterans make every day.”
Help for Heroes champions the Armed Forces community and helps people live well after service. The Charity supports veterans and their families with their physical and mental health, as well as welfare and social needs.
