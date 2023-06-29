A Blaenau Ffestiniog woman has been banned from the road for 15 months by magistrates after appearing in court to admit a charge of drink driving.
Erin Jones, of 19 Maes y Plas, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 12 June.
The court heard that the 21-year-old was stopped by police while she was driving a Peugeot 207 on Manon Road on 10 April this year.
Police station and roadside breath tests showed that Jones had 58 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
Magistrates disqualified Jones from driving for 15 months and fined her £160.
She must also pay £85 costs and a surcharge to fund victim services of £64.