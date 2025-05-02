A man who was caught drink driving on Aberystwyth seafront has been banned from the road for 17 months by magistrates.
Jamie Singh, of 36 Bridgenorth Way, Shrewsbury, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 30 April.
The court heard that the 30-year-old was stopped by police while driving a Vauxhall Corsa on Marine Terrace in Aberystwyth on 13 April this year.
Roadside and police station breath tests showed that Singh had 86 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
Magistrates disqualified Singh from driving for 17 months and fined him £461.
He must also pay prosecution costs of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £184.