15,000 stones were laid on Aberystwyth promenade this weekend in memory of the children killed in the Israel-Hamas war.
On Saturday 27 April, 100 people gathered to lay white pebbles collected from the beach to be laid silently - one for each of the 15,780 children killed in Gaza (”not forgetting those killed in Israel on 7 Oct”) since the escalation on 7 October.
Speakers at the event included Llywydd of the Senedd MS Elin Jones.
Organisers of the vigil Heddwch ar Waith (Peace at Work) said: “Our beach here in Aberystwyth extends its hands across the sea to the beach of Gaza.
“The pebbles will keep vigil in silent mourning for the massacre of innocents as we, the people of Cymru, demand an immediate and lasting ceasefire and an end to the genocide.”
Attendees walked from the northern end of the beach and laid pebbles along the mile-long length of the promenade to the castle.
The ‘children’s peace tree’ was placed by the bandstand and adorned with peace doves.
Aberystwyth Mayor Kerry Ferguson attended to receive the tree on behalf of the town which will soon be planted in Maes Gwenfrewi.
A white dove was made from the pebbles and attendees left posters and ribbons with messages and names of children whose lives have been lost, tied to the beach railings.
Plaid Cymru Ceredigion group spoke in support of the vigil, describing the lack of challenge from countries including the UK as ‘truly frightening’.
Alun Williams, Ceredigion and Aberystwyth Town Plaid Cymru councillor said: “Nothing can excuse the appalling attack by Hamas on 7 October, but the Israeli Government's response has been completely disproportionate.
“As someone who has been to Gaza, I find it hard to imagine that the places I visited, and where I encountered such welcoming people living in very difficult circumstances, have now been levelled completely with much of their population dead or starving.
“What appears to be the targeting of children and families amounts to a war crime.
“The cycle of violence must end.
“There must be an immediate ceasefire and action by the international community to find a solution that respects humanity on all sides".
County councillor Endaf Edwards said “UK Government must work to end this massacre whilst Liz Saville Roberts MP added: “The reality is that over 30,000 people have died, and millions are starving.
“Yet the UK Government continues to allow the supply of weapons, continuing the killing.”