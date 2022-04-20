200-mile and 22,500-feet challenge for Bronglais Chemo Appeal

Karen Kemish and Ian Brandreth are embarking on a mammoth castles and peaks challenge in May to fundraise for the Bronglais Chemo Appeal ( Unknown )

Karen Kemish and Ian Brandreth are embarking on a mammoth castles and peaks challenge in May to fundraise for the Bronglais Chemo Appeal.

In just two days, the Aberystwyth pair plan to cycle between Caernarfon and Cardiff castles, while along the way also climbing the three Welsh peaks of Snowdon, Cader Idris and Pen y Fan.

It will be a total of 200 miles of cycling and 22,500 feet of climbing on 7 and 8 May!

And they would love it if people joined them for all or part of the route – whether climbing one of the peaks or cycling a section with them.

Karen and Ian have both lost their mums to cancer and they wanted to raise money to support patients.

Karen said: “My life was dramatically changed when my lovely mum Babs died of cancer four years ago and, sadly, Ian had a similar experience when his mum, Bridie, passed away in May last year.

“We had the idea of doing a challenge to help the Bronglais Chemo Appeal and Katherine House Hospice because both these causes are very close to our hearts.”

Ian, 52, added: “I see this fundraising challenge as a way of repaying and paying forward. A new chemotherapy day unit for Bronglais Hospital will make a massive difference to people who are clinically vulnerable. Having a unit locally reduces the stress of travelling far for treatment.”

The pair are getting in as much training as they can while both working full-time, Karen as a sports massage therapist and Covid-19 vaccinator, and Ian as an advanced paramedic practitioner.

“We are cycling as much as we can and doing hill running to prepare for the challenge,” said Karen.

“I’m veering between excitement and fear as I prepare,” added Ian. “I’m really having to up my game for this.”

The duo said they wanted to thank their support team of Anita and Andrew Kinsey, Pat Riley and Beth Riley, who will be the back-up throughout their epic adventure.