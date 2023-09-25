A 'furious' Cribyn resident has spoken of his anger after he says 20mph signs in a Ceredigion village were cut down again overnight.
This is the second time in the last week the new slower speed signs have been cut down according to Dave, who lives in Cribyn.
Residents woke up on Monday to find 20mph speed signs had been cut down with an angle grinder.
Speaking to the Cambrian News, Cribyn resident, Dave, said: "The first set of signs were cut down with an angle grinder on 17 September and then replaced by the council, within three days, last week.
"Last night (Sunday) they were cut down again!
"Speaking to the council, the replacement cost for the first set was £6,000, taking into account sign cost, manpower, road closure etc.
"So now some stupid local muppet has wasted £12,000 of taxpayers money.
"The speed restriction has been implemented to save lives.
"Some mindless local person disagrees.
"The B4337 leaving Cribyn towards Llanwnnen has always been treated like a racetrack by local wannabe Formula One drivers.
"The signs are there to prevent serious accidents and death to pedestrians.
"Only three months ago, there was a serious accident involving two speeding cars coming into the village.
"It was a miracle that time no one was killed.
"When will they learn."
Ceredigion County Council has been asked for comment.