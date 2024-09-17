Although some will see it as a blow to Carmarthen's retail sector - work is underway to transform the town's former Debenhams store into a new Health and Wellbeing Hwb - which will feature a 24-hour gym along with a family entertainment centre to include 'adventure golf' and E-Go karting.
Carmarthenshire County Council has partnered with Hywel Dda University Health Board and the University of Wales Trinity Saint David to turn the former Debenhams building into a new Health and Wellbeing Hwb to the town.
Lead contractor, Bouygues UK has been on site since July 15, transforming the old retail store into a state-of-the-art health and wellbeing Hwb that includes educational facilities, a unique leisure offer and a high-spec family entertainment centre.
This project is funded in partnership with £7million from Welsh Government via the Health and Social Care Integration and Rebalancing Capital Fund Programme, as part of the wider West Wales Regional Partnership Board Capital Programme and also funding of £18m from the UK Government.
Graphics have been installed to the existing windows on site, giving the public details about what services are available in the Hwb once open. Services include:
• Community health services
• Customer Services
• 24-hour gym
• Flexible fitness suites
• Access to education.
Carmarthenshire Council will also be introducing a unique leisure-time offering for the area, located on the first floor of the Health and Wellbeing Hwb, a high-spec family entertainment centre will include a range of activities that people young and old can enjoy together, including indoor adventure golf, toy town soft play, E-Go Karting and TAG Active.
The entertainment centre will also house a café and party rooms, so families can socialise together.
Carmarthenshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration, Culture, Leisure and Tourism, Cllr Hazel Evans commented: “The former Debenhams site is expected to increase footfall in the town centre and drive further economic growth for Carmarthenshire.
“It is our hope that the window graphics will help the public visualise what the Health and Wellbeing Hwb will look like once open.
“The Family Entertainment Centre is an all-weather, indoor activity for families to engage in no matter their age. The facilities within the Entertainment Centre are tailored to promoting healthy and active lives for all. The intergenerational nature of the Entertainment Centre means both children and adults can get involved.”
Lee Davies, Executive Director of Strategy and Planning at Hywel Dda University Health Board said: “We are working alongside our partners on this exciting development that will see a wide range of health, well-being and other services co-located in a central hub. The facilities will benefit our local community now and, in the future, and we look forward to seeing the project progress over the coming months.”
John Boughton, Bouygues UK Managing Director of Wales, added: “It’s fantastic to be working alongside Carmarthenshire County Council, Hywel Dda University Health Board, and the University of Wales Trinity Saint David on the Hwb, bringing nearly 8,000 square metres of commercial space in the town centre back to life.
“By refurbishing rather than rebuilding the old department store, we will align Bouygues UK’s commitment to climate and environmental sustainability, and we will continue to do so as we work on the Hwb with our local supply chain. It will prove to be a vital and accessible base in the community for education, health, and leisure.”
The Health and Wellbeing Hwb will be open to the public in 2026.