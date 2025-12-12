A return visit 9 days later revealed that sufficient improvements had not been made in line with the Notice, with no veterinary attention sought for the cattle with lameness/skin conditions and animal remains not being properly cleared. Mr Jones had attempted to treat the cattle himself and arranged a hoof trimmer to visit the farm, however the products used appeared to be old and veterinary attendance was noted as a requirement in the Improvement Notice. A pregnant cow was also found lame and living in unsuitable conditions.