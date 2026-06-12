The adding of 30 new buses to the TrawsCymru fleet has been unveiled at a launch in Aberystwyth,
Transport for Wales said the new buses will “improve the resilience of long-distance travel across Wales.”
“This is a significant investment in sustainable, inclusive transport for communities across Wales helping to improve connectivity between towns and rural areas and making it easier for people to access jobs, education, healthcare and leisure opportunities,” TfW said.
“With Wales having the oldest fleet of buses in the UK these modern new buses support the Welsh Government’s commitment to a greener, more accessible transport network for all, reducing congestion and cutting carbon emissions.”
The TrawsCymru network spans 13 routes across Wales and was created in 2012 to connect communities where rail links are limited providing passengers with a joined-up transport system.
Speaking at the Aberystwyth launch event Deputy Transport Minister, Mark Hooper, said: “Transport plays a key role in supporting economic growth by helping people access work, education, and other services.
“Simplified fares, more frequent services, connectivity with other bus services and newer vehicles are all part of this service.
“I am really excited to be building on Wales’ existing transport connections with a fleet of new, modern, accessible vehicles designed for comfort and sustainability and I look forward to seeing Welsh communities benefit from these enhanced services.”
Lee Robinson, Executive Director for Regional Transport & Integration at Transport for Wales, commented: “TrawsCymru services are vital for communities across Wales, and we’re pleased to introduce these new buses to the network.
“They will deliver more comfortable, higher-quality journeys for our customers, while supporting a shift from private car use to public transport.
“Crucially, they will also help strengthen access to essential services, including healthcare, education, leisure and employment, opening up greater opportunities for communities across the country.”
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