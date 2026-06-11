An Aberystwyth man has been fined by magistrates after admitting breaching a community order.
Alex Thomas Smith, of Flat 3, 14 Cambrian Place, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 10 June.
The 29-year-old admitted a charge of failing without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order made by Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 7 January by failing to attend a CRS appointment on 12 May, an unpaid work appointment on 13 May and a supervision appointment on 22 May.
Magistrates fined Smith £40.
Smith must also pay £60 costs.
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