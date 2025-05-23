Thirty-nine activist groups are to gather in Aberystwyth this Monday in protest against Trump’s plans to relocate Palestinians.
The protest organised by Palestine Solidarity Aberystwyth campaign group will take place at Owain Glyndŵr Square from 2.30-3.30pm on bank holiday Monday 26 May.
A spokesperson representing the organisers said: “We must do all we can to help Gaza - attending a big vigil helps because it shows the town and the world the extent of opposition against oppression.
“The movement is worldwide, we might be a drop in a drop in an ocean, but without each drop, there is no ocean.
“We are hoping for a big crowd, 39 groups from West Wales are supporting and will be in attendance.
“When you come, please ensure that the thoroughfares and drop curbs are kept clear at all times.”
It comes as news was leaked that US President Donald Trump was in discussion with Libyan leadership about plans to relocate one million Palestinians from the Gaza Strip to Libya, in exchange for the release of billions of dollars of frozen funds back to Libya.
White House sources informed NBC News of the plans, before officials later stated they were “untrue”.
The president had previously spoken of plans to relocate Palestinians, turning Gaza into the “Riviera of the Middle East”.