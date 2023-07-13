A 49-year-old man has been sentenced for domestic abuse offences.
Dylan John, of Ael Y Glyn, Harlech, appeared at Caernarfon Crown Court on Monday, 10 July, after pleading guilty to controlling and coercive behaviour offences over a period of time from 2017.
He received a nine-month sentence and was made the subject of a restraining order.
Detective Constable Rowenna Owen said: “Domestic abuse can take many forms and can have a profound and lasting effect on an individual.
“I commend the bravery of the victim in this case who has been courageous throughout such a difficult experience. Their bravery has led to the conviction of Dylan John.
“I would encourage anyone experiences incident of domestic related abuse to report their concerns to us with the knowledge that we will take their report seriously, we will work with partners to support you through the investigations, and we will do our best to achieve a positive outcome.”