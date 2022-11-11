50 years of fighting for the Cambrian Coast line
Letter to the Editor: Never forget, fifty years ago on Saturday, 18 November 1972 the brave men and women of the Cambrian Coast Line Action Group ran their special train from Pwllheli to London to march to Downing Street to tell the government they were not to close their railway.
Sadly a number of the participants have now passed away but their efforts should always be remembered as through what they did, it saved the railway.
The Cambrian Coast Line has a guardian angel watching over it having survived Beeching, Serpell, Barmouth Bridge, rock falls, flooding, locomotive bans, snowdrifts and other assorted problems.
Treasure this railway, watch over it always so it will be there for future generations.
Chris Magner,
Bridgnorth
