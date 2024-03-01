A fundraising page set rescue a Gwynedd woman’s family from Rafah has raised £9,463.
Emily Fares from Llwyngwril has multiple family members trapped in Gaza.
Since the start of the Israeli bombardment, Emily says her family have been displaced, their home in Khan Yunis destroyed and they have been forced onto the streets with no access to food, water, or medicine. The youngest family member is just seven months old and the oldest is 71.
The family have since split up with half of them including women and children, on the streets of Rafah seeking shelter from the bombing whilst around 16 are thought to be confined to a single room on a farm with no access to water, food, or communication.
Fears are mounting for their safety ahead of a planned Israeli incursion on Rafah. Emily has set up a fundraising appeal as a last-ditch effort to try and rescue her family.
Dwyfor Meirionnydd MP Liz Saville Roberts met Emily.
She said: “Emily has now resorted to crowdfunding to raise funds to secure her family’s safety.”
The link to the appeal fund is https://www.gofundme.com/f/save-our-family-in-gaza