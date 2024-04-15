An estimated 60 protestors blocked the entrance to the Ministry of Defence’s Parc Aberporth on Monday morning as part of a ‘global day of action’.
The protestors have blockaded two entrances to the site, home to technology company QinetiQ, which they claim supplies drones to Israel.
The protestors from Dyfi Valley and Ceredigion Palestine Solidarity groups as well as further afield arrived before 7am to ‘prevent work and shut down the site’.
The protestors shouted the controversial ‘from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free’ chant, which the Campaign Against Antisemitism has said is ‘deeply offensive and threatening’, claiming ‘it is a call for the annihilation of half the world’s Jews, who live in Israel.’
One source alleges employees were told to ‘go home’ and the site to be ‘shut down’ just after 8am, yet to be confirmed.
The 15 April action coincides with coordinated action across New York, Detroit, London, Lisbon and Paris.
A protestor said: “Approximately 40,000 Palestinians have been murdered in just over half a year of relentless, genocidal violence.
“It is time for Welsh industry, Welsh government, and our civic population, to end our complicity in these war crimes.”
Parc Aberporth has been the target of peace movements for decades and was host to another blockade protest by Ceredigion Palestine Solidarity on 18 March.
The groups call for an end to Welsh and British governments ‘complicity in the genocidal business operated from Aberporth’, asking Welsh government to stop the lease of Aberporth land.
They also called for workers at the site to join them in ‘condemning and disrupting the industry’ which develops unarmed aircraft systems, which they claim are exported to Israel and used by Israel Defence Forces (IDF) in the war against Hamas.
Defence contractor company Elbit Systems is also known to test weapons systems at Parc Aberporth used by Israel during assaults on civilians and aid workers in Palestine.
MoD and QinetiQ have been contacted for comment.