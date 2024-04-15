Internationally acclaimed NoFit State Circus will bring their new show to Cardigan Castle this summer.
Mwldan and Cardigan Castle are delighted to announce the return of NoFit State Circus with their exciting brand-new production, BAMBOO, which will take place at Cardigan Castle on 14 and 15 August.
BAMBOO is a spectacular new high-impact, high-skill outdoor circus production using only bamboo and human bodies.
The meaningful performance will incorporate live music, comedy and amazing feats of strength and agility.
The artists arrive at an empty stage, bringing bundles of bamboo. They build towering sculptures which morph, transform and become an improbable, delicate circus playground that seems to defy the laws of physics.
Inhabited by world-class circus artists and acrobats, the structures bend, and flex, adding to the tension, drama, and sense of jeopardy that lies at the heart of great circus.
NoFit State celebrate what’s possible when humans and the natural world trust each other and work in harmony.
BAMBOO is a partnership between NoFit State, Imagineer and Orit Azaz, directed by Mish Weaver. It is supported by the Arts Council of Wales, the Foyle Foundation, and Without Walls, and commissioned by Stockton International Riverside Festival, Norfolk & Norwich Festival, Hat Fair and Timber Festival.
Created in 1986 by five friends, NoFit State is a community bound by a common passion and a collective journey. They make stories without narrative - creating work that is poignant and poetic.
BAMBOO was developed out of a collaboration between Imagineer, Orit Azaz and NoFit State to explore what circus structures, stories and performance can be created with UK-grown bamboo. Further information can be found on the Bamboo Circus R&D page.
Co-promoted by Mwldan and Cardigan Castle, tickets for BAMBOO are on sale now via Mwldan’s box office on 01239 621 200 or online at mwldan.co.uk.
Capacity is limited so book now to catch this world-class production while you can.
BAMBOO is on 14 and 15 August at 4.30pm and 7pm.
The run time is 45 minutes and BAMBOO is suitable for all ages.