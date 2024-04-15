A wrestler’s daughter wowed Gwynedd pupils with her music.
Tara Bandito impressed pupils and staff at Ysgol Uwchradd Tywyn on Friday, 15 March, “a day filled with excitement and inspiration”, according to the school.
“Tara Bandito graced our halls, bringing with her a captivating music workshop in the morning followed by a fantastic performance in the afternoon. We were also lucky enough to have the fantastic band Skylrk who supported Tara,” the spokesperson added.
“Tara Bethan Williams, known professionally as Tara Bandito, is not just an artist but a force of creativity in the Welsh music scene. With roots in alternative pop and a background in entertainment, her music resonates with depth and originality.
“What makes her story even more remarkable is that she is the daughter of the legendary Welsh wrestler, 'Orig' El Bandito Williams. Drawing from her unique heritage and experiences, Tara Bandito infuses her music with a blend of tradition and innovation that truly sets her apart.
“As she shared her talents and insights with our pupils during the music workshop, it was evident that Tara's passion for music knows no bounds. Her performance in the afternoon captivated the audience with her voice and magnetic stage presence.
“Having Tara and Skylrk visit our school was not only a privilege but also a source of inspiration for all who had the pleasure of experiencing their artistry first-hand. We extend our thanks to Tara and Skylrk for sharing their talent with us and leaving an indelible mark on our school community.”