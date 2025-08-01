Over 700 adults in mid Wales could be missing out on disability income support.
Powys County Council used data analytics to identify over 700 residents who could be entitled to Personal Independence Payments (PIP), a type of income support for adults living with a disability or long-term health condition.
If eligible, residents could be thousands of pounds better off each year.
The council is writing to these residents to encourage them to check their eligibility.
Powys County Council’s Deputy Leader Matthew Dorrance said: “If you have a long-term health condition, or disability, and need help with everyday tasks, or with getting around, then you could be eligible for PIP.
“We are here to help and want to make sure everyone is receiving the financial help they are entitled to, especially families.
“More than 200 letters will be going to parents, or adults who are looking after a child.”
People who are working, have savings or are getting other benefits are still eligible for PIP - those identified are already receiving Universal Credit or Employment and Support Allowance, and classed as having Limited Capacity for Work-Related Activity.
To identify them, the council invested in intelligent data analytics software, LIFT (Low Income Family Tracker).
This comes after the council wrote to 900 households who may be struggling financially as bills rise.
These letters offer access to free and confidential tailored help for managing household bills and energy costs, guidance on benefits and budgeting and managing debt.
Accredited advisors offer support online, over the phone or in person at council offices or even your own home.
Get help as a council tenant:
- Phone: 01597 827464
- Email: [email protected]
- Website: https://en.powys.gov.uk/Financial-Support-Officers-Information
For all other households:
- Phone: 01597 826618
- E-mail: [email protected]
- Website: https://en.powys.gov.uk/moneyadvice
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.