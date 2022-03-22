80 further coronavirus cases in Ceredigion

The number of coronavirus cases in Ceredigion increased by 80 over the weekend, official figures show.

A total of 12,151 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Ceredigion when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on March 21 (Monday), up from 12,071 on Friday.

The cumulative rate of infection in Ceredigion, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 16,669 cases per 100,000 people, far lower than the Wales average of 26,510.

In England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, if one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 225,672 over the last 24 hours, to 20,319,434.