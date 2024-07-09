Over 80 protestors hiked in the pouring rain to protest a wind farm development near Glaslyn.
The 85 protestors climbed 3.5 miles of Glyndŵr’s Way on 7 July to raise awareness of the plans which could see up to 26 wind turbines erected near Glaslyn and Hafren Forest.
The wind farm could impact the flight path of endangered birds including ospreys and disrupting peat land with large concrete slabs for each 220m turbine.
Maya Bimson, Chair of Protect Glaslyn & Hafren, said: “It is wonderful that so many turned out and it shows how much this place is loved by so many both local and from further afield.
“This a special place and we need to protect it, the wildlife and plants within it.”
The proposed development near Dylife and Staylittle gathered protestors from as far as Lampeter, Builth Wells and Dysynni Valley, with the oldest hiker aged 87.
Protestors have also organised an art exhibition in Ty Medi in Machynlleth highlighting the area's natural beauty and a photography competition.
Last week Powys County Council deferred the decision for the controversial plans which begin with a proposed weather mast near Staylittle.
The 122.5m mast would take data on whether the site had the right conditions for the turbines.
The original application by Esgair Galed Energy Park Ltd, part of Bute Energy, was rejected by councillors in March and resubmitted in April, gathering 99 objections.
Despite planning officers recommending the project go ahead, county councillors deferred the decision until Natural Resources Wales is consulted.